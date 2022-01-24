Doctor Wenzi Exposed the “Zero-Covid Policy”

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Cover-up through the “zero-Covid policy” is always a relentless tactic of the Chinese Communist Party. Just like the SARS-CoV-1 outbreak back then in Beijing, WHO was going to investigate it after the first case coming out from Beijing Xiehe Hospital. At that time, the patient was put on an ambulance and then wandered around the streets in Beijing. This is one of the typical ways for covering-up at that time. You go to the hospital and found no infected patients were there, no outbreak, right? But the patient was actually taken on the street