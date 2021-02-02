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Doctors and Nurses Giving the Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Tried as War Criminals, ( EMOTIONAL SPEECH FROM DR VERNON COLEMAN )
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260 views • February 02, 2021
Doctors and Nurses Giving the Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Tried as War Criminals ( EMOTIONAL SPEECH FROM DR VERNON COLEMAN )
CREDITS , https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman
QUOTE ,, Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that. Martin Luther King, Jr.
CREDITS , https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman
QUOTE ,, Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that. Martin Luther King, Jr.
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