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BREAKING! GOP Caught in Massive Theft of 2020 Election Audit Funds, Robbing Americans Blind!
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30 views • March 23, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Congressional Republicans are failing the country, as the corrupt media and state parties collude against America First elected officials. Patrick Howley joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to expose that the Colorado GOP stole from Trump supporters. Howley detailed how the Republican Party needs to be cleansed of the RINOs and the globalist who are attacking Christianity and American principles.
Visit NationalFile.com to see the in depth, investigative series that exposes the funding, affiliates, and the plans to turn over America: https://nationalfile.com/
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy6d9v-gop-con-job-exposed-infiltration-derailing-and-selling-out-of-the-republica.html
Congressional Republicans are failing the country, as the corrupt media and state parties collude against America First elected officials. Patrick Howley joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to expose that the Colorado GOP stole from Trump supporters. Howley detailed how the Republican Party needs to be cleansed of the RINOs and the globalist who are attacking Christianity and American principles.
Visit NationalFile.com to see the in depth, investigative series that exposes the funding, affiliates, and the plans to turn over America: https://nationalfile.com/
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy6d9v-gop-con-job-exposed-infiltration-derailing-and-selling-out-of-the-republica.html
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