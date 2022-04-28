PFIZER POISON INJECTION SENDS WOMAN TO EMERGENCY ROOM TWICE

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My Covid vaccine experience. I got the Pfizer vaccine 3 months ago and about 4 days later started experiencing muscle spasms throughout my body, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, tingling and numbness on my head and arms. I ended up in the ER twice and was referred ti a Neurologist. Since then I've had MR's taken, and had lots of blood work done. Today my neurologist referred me to a Rheumatologist, Praying it's not an autoimmune disorder! I am sorry for anyone else experiencing similar symptoms. It's been on hell of a roller coaster for me.
SOURCE:
https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries
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