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Texas Lab Agreed to Destroy Records If Asked by Wuhan Institute of Virology!!
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38 views • May 04, 2022
“I had never seen a clause like this, and it basically stipulated that the Wuhan Institute of Virology could demand that the Galveston National Laboratory—again, a taxpayer-funded U.S.-based lab—would have to delete files, pathogens, materials.”
National Pulse investigative reporter Natalie Winters recently broke the story of the Galveston National Laboratory’s memorandum of understanding with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
We discuss her extensive research into Chinese Communist Party influence in America, from TikTok to compromised “fact-checkers” to serious conflicts of interest among the individuals that shaped America’s COVID-19 policy.
“Even since COVID-19, millions of dollars have continued to pour out of this country, taxpayer funds, to Chinese Communist Party-run labs and to fund research in China—when we know there’s no transparency.”
National Pulse investigative reporter Natalie Winters recently broke the story of the Galveston National Laboratory’s memorandum of understanding with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
We discuss her extensive research into Chinese Communist Party influence in America, from TikTok to compromised “fact-checkers” to serious conflicts of interest among the individuals that shaped America’s COVID-19 policy.
“Even since COVID-19, millions of dollars have continued to pour out of this country, taxpayer funds, to Chinese Communist Party-run labs and to fund research in China—when we know there’s no transparency.”
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