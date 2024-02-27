GET YOUR CRA INCOME TAX LIENS REMOVED FROM YOUR PROPERTY

The Canada Revenue Agency has a habit of putting liens on people's properties without Court orders. They believe that they can do this and get away with it but it's entirely reversible. Don't panic. Do not ever talk to them. Talk to me and we'll get your life back at the order. It is your house it is not their house and everybody who works for the Canada Revenue Agency should be in prison for criminal harassment and fraud.





Regardless, let's deal with them the right way right now! If you want to get rid of liens on your property contact me immediately. Www.kevinjjohnston.me/contact





Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca





Watch The REAL ESTATE SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca





If you like this content, DONATE TODAY at www.KevinJJohnston.me





BUY ME A COFFEE, Please!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/kevinjjohnston





Follow Me on RUMBLE: www.rumble.com/user/Kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on TIKTOK: www.tiktok.com/@realkevinjjohnston





#applepodcast #spotify #youtube #applepodcasts #podcast #podcasters #radioshow #newpodcast #podcastlife #interview #podcastshow #covid #podcasting #spotifypodcast #itunes #hiphop #podcaster #radio #podcasts