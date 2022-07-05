Dr. Lee Merritt: What We're Seeing With The Shots Is Of Biblical Proportions

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Dr. Lee Merritt has been speaking out on the COVID shots for some time now. She joins me in this episode with her latest finds and a bombshell about the experimental Pfizer shot being passed off with a fraudulent label for Comirnaty.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/dr-lee-merritt-what-were-seeing-with-the-shots-is-of-biblical-proportions-video/
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