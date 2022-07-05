Dr. Lee Merritt: What We're Seeing With The Shots Is Of Biblical Proportions

Dr. Lee Merritt has been speaking out on the COVID shots for some time now. She joins me in this episode with her latest finds and a bombshell about the experimental Pfizer shot being passed off with a fraudulent label for Comirnaty.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/dr-lee-merritt-what-were-seeing-with-the-shots-is-of-biblical-proportions-video/

Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive

Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra

Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/

Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia

https://sonsoflibertyradio.com

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com

Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/

Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate

Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/