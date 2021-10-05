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howie mandel is being held captive
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153 views • October 05, 2021
1. www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201
2. https://steverotter.com/arrests-and-executions-of-famous-people-2021
3. www.youtube.com/user/RockOnDigital/videos
Banned from YouTube
4. www.brighteon.com/6184d131-8fa5-4729-a6bc-9d6d83683337
Dr. Carrie Madej: Urgent Information On Covid Vaccine
5. www.stopworldcontrol.com/madej
Common Law Court
6. www.commonlawcourt.com
7. WHEN YOU ARE BORN YOU ARE BORN WITH A 'STRAWMAN' IDENTITY. PLEASE RESEARCH - www.stopthecabalblog.wordp....ress.com/2017/09/17
MAGNA CARTA 2020
8. www.intelligenceuk.com/newsx11.html
9. www.knowledgeispower-uk.weebly.com
10. www.kissyourillusionsgoodbye.com/video-section-24
11. www.brandnewtube.com/@Israelinewslive
The Office of Donald J. Trump
12. https://www.45office.com
Child Trafficking Exposed by Jeanette Archer
https://steverotter.com/child-trafficking-exposed-jeanette-archer
https://www.brighteon.com/05ac8d92-f478-4ece-83e2-c822bbc5056f
(Like and subscribe for more videos)
2. https://steverotter.com/arrests-and-executions-of-famous-people-2021
3. www.youtube.com/user/RockOnDigital/videos
Banned from YouTube
4. www.brighteon.com/6184d131-8fa5-4729-a6bc-9d6d83683337
Dr. Carrie Madej: Urgent Information On Covid Vaccine
5. www.stopworldcontrol.com/madej
Common Law Court
6. www.commonlawcourt.com
7. WHEN YOU ARE BORN YOU ARE BORN WITH A 'STRAWMAN' IDENTITY. PLEASE RESEARCH - www.stopthecabalblog.wordp....ress.com/2017/09/17
MAGNA CARTA 2020
8. www.intelligenceuk.com/newsx11.html
9. www.knowledgeispower-uk.weebly.com
10. www.kissyourillusionsgoodbye.com/video-section-24
11. www.brandnewtube.com/@Israelinewslive
The Office of Donald J. Trump
12. https://www.45office.com
Child Trafficking Exposed by Jeanette Archer
https://steverotter.com/child-trafficking-exposed-jeanette-archer
https://www.brighteon.com/05ac8d92-f478-4ece-83e2-c822bbc5056f
(Like and subscribe for more videos)
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