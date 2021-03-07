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The Coming New World Religion
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162 views • March 07, 2021
In this show, John Interviews British author, James Musker, about his fascinating book The New World Religion and The Beliefs of The Elite.
The wide ranging discussion covers the occult roots of the UN, the hidden agenda to de-populate the world, and the use of manufactured conflict to achieve a desired outcome.
John probes the question with James of what might be the outcome the elite are seeking to achieve through the Covid 19 virus.
The wide ranging discussion covers the occult roots of the UN, the hidden agenda to de-populate the world, and the use of manufactured conflict to achieve a desired outcome.
John probes the question with James of what might be the outcome the elite are seeking to achieve through the Covid 19 virus.
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