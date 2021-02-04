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GOD GAVE ME A SIGN/GREAT MOVE OF GOD
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60 views • February 04, 2021
The Lord gave me a sign for us to watch for.
Ranger
While in prayer I asked the Lord when His Great End Time Move will begin, when will the Marriage of the Lamb take place and what will be the sign to look for when it’s about to start?
The Lord answered immediately by bringing a scripture to my mind.
No more dress rehearsals, no more delays, this move can and will take place as the Lord told me, SUDDENLY.
When I woke up last week Holy Spirit spoke clearly and said, "BE READY".
Now watch this video for the sign that this move is about to begin.
Ranger
Ranger
While in prayer I asked the Lord when His Great End Time Move will begin, when will the Marriage of the Lamb take place and what will be the sign to look for when it’s about to start?
The Lord answered immediately by bringing a scripture to my mind.
No more dress rehearsals, no more delays, this move can and will take place as the Lord told me, SUDDENLY.
When I woke up last week Holy Spirit spoke clearly and said, "BE READY".
Now watch this video for the sign that this move is about to begin.
Ranger
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