Klaus Schwab Announces Plan To Brainwash Children Worldwide

Crusade Prayer (61) Avert One World Control

“O dear Heavenly Father, in memory of the Crucifixion of Your beloved Son, Jesus Christ, I beg You to protect us, Your children, from the Crucifixion being planned to destroy Your children, by the antichrist and his followers.

Give us the Graces we need to refuse the mark of the beast and bestow upon us the help we need to fight the evil in the world, spread by those who follow the way of Satan.

We beseech You, dear Father, to protect all of Your children, in these terrible times, and make us strong enough to stand up and proclaim Your Holy Word at all times. Amen”

