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Messages From The Light Part 2. Det kommer svenska efter 2,45
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30 views • January 24, 2022
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You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4TuBMileBzQ
2. About todays Sweden - Interesting thoughts in English
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tljM6WJXbhk
3. Candace Owens talks WEF Klaus Schwab agenda with Tucker Carlson on Fox News.
https://www.brighteon.com/269ee664-e7c7-479f-aad6-e8e7b516a956
4. 5G IS WHAT'S KILLING US? INTERESTING CORRELATIONS.
https://www.brighteon.com/a2cb4247-9f82-490f-9dd3-a70546a64c70
5. Messages From The Light Part 2. The fascinating NearDeathExperience of Thomas Mellen Benedict. Thomas was dead for one and a half hour but came back with this incredible story.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfLBecdPJ2w
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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