It Turns Out Discrimination Is, In Fact, Discrimination

Welcome back to another episode of Common Sense Ohio, where hosts Steve Palmer and Norm Murdock cut through the noise to talk about the hottest issues affecting Ohio—and the nation at large. In this June 11, 2025 episode, the guys dive headfirst into the recent wave of riots spreading across cities like a contagion, unpack what’s really going on behind the scenes, and debate the government’s response. They draw fascinating connections to history—think Magna Carta—and discuss its continued impact on American law and governance.





Steve and Norm don’t shy away from controversy. They tackle explosive topics like the chaos following targeted ICE arrests in LA, the politics behind deploying the National Guard, and the persistent double standards in how law enforcement actions and protests are perceived by the media and politicians. They also take a look at broader societal shifts, such as the landmark Supreme Court decision in Ames vs. Ohio Department of Youth Services and what it means for anti-discrimination law in America.





Switching gears, the episode delves into the big changes on the college sports front, with Ohio universities now legally paying athletes under new NIL agreements, and the challenges this brings. Plus, they poke at some big philosophical questions—from the legalization of gambling and marijuana to the privacy risks of DNA testing companies like 23andMe selling genetic data during bankruptcy proceedings.





As always, Steve and Norm wrap things up with their weekly outrages and wins—touching on recent law enforcement issues in Ohio, the importance of recognizing military service in schools, and surprising moments of accountability in public service. It’s thought-provoking, sometimes fiery, and quintessentially Common Sense Ohio.





