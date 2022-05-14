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5/13/2022 Miles Guo: The first and most important reason for the “triple falls” in the stock market, bond market, and digital currencies are the Russia-Ukraine war and the Chinese Communist Party; when the CCP knew that the US would impose extreme sanctions against them, they sold off all their assets around the world, including digital currencies