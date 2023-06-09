38-year-old TV star killed by VAXX poison injections (probable)

"Now is a good time to add, I am double jabbed and I do want to believe
our government guides us well, but……I AM open minded and willing to
plunge myself into the unknown world of possibilities."
https://kerridonaldson.mediumDOTcom/united-or-divided-kingdom-dc418b5782ed
###
Britain's Got Talent star Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies aged 38
Kerri-Anne Donaldson reached the semi-final of Britain's Got Talent in 2014, performing in the dance troupe Kings and Queens alongside Neil and Katya Jones. Well-known faces from Strictly Come Dancing have paid tribute to her. Britain's Got Talent star Kerri-Anne Donaldson has died aged 38.
Her death was announced by her older sister, Cara, who posted a selection of pictures of the dancer on Facebook. She wrote: "My heart hurts and my world has just collapsed around me. My beautiful baby sister is no longer with us and I don't know how to process it.
"I love you Kerri, you're my best friend, we were inseparable and right now I don't know how to fill the void. Be peaceful and hold Nan tight."
Donaldson had been part of the dance troupe Kings and Queens, who reached the semi-finals of series 8 of Britain's Got Talent in 2014.
During the group's audition, they danced to a medley of Latin tracks, with Simon Cowell commenting: "We've had some great dance groups on this show over the years... I think it was incredible."
While fellow judge Alesha Dixon said at the time: "If you don't make it to the final, I'll eat my arm."
https://news.skyDOTcom/story/britains-got-talent-star-kerri-anne-donaldson-dies-aged-38-12898888
###
BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT STAR KERRI-ANNE DONALDSON DIES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FqllQ1vpMsuv/
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.