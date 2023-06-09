38-year-old TV star killed by VAXX poison injections (probable)

"Now is a good time to add, I am double jabbed and I do want to believe our government guides us well, but……I AM open minded and willing to plunge myself into the unknown world of possibilities."

Britain's Got Talent star Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies aged 38

Kerri-Anne Donaldson reached the semi-final of Britain's Got Talent in 2014, performing in the dance troupe Kings and Queens alongside Neil and Katya Jones. Well-known faces from Strictly Come Dancing have paid tribute to her. Britain's Got Talent star Kerri-Anne Donaldson has died aged 38.

Her death was announced by her older sister, Cara, who posted a selection of pictures of the dancer on Facebook. She wrote: "My heart hurts and my world has just collapsed around me. My beautiful baby sister is no longer with us and I don't know how to process it.

"I love you Kerri, you're my best friend, we were inseparable and right now I don't know how to fill the void. Be peaceful and hold Nan tight."

Donaldson had been part of the dance troupe Kings and Queens, who reached the semi-finals of series 8 of Britain's Got Talent in 2014.

During the group's audition, they danced to a medley of Latin tracks, with Simon Cowell commenting: "We've had some great dance groups on this show over the years... I think it was incredible."

While fellow judge Alesha Dixon said at the time: "If you don't make it to the final, I'll eat my arm."

