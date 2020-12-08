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Biblical Solutions For Life - "My confession is who I am."
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He's saying a holy sacrifice. What does that mean? A set apart one.
See, if I don't set you apart, then I can't work in you and I can't change you.
Set apart from; all your ideologies, all of your family, all of your business, all of your finances, all of your friends, all of your thoughts, all of your everything.
So that you can be My priest. Sacrifice is only about priesthood. He says, that you're kings and priests, right?
... "Today, you get free from your own thoughts."
Training by Apostle Dr. Bacer J. Baker
More Than Enough Ministries
and Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship
[email protected]
https://astoundinglove.org/
https://mteminc.org/
1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131 USA
(408) 945-4439: Office
#LoveAstounding
See, if I don't set you apart, then I can't work in you and I can't change you.
Set apart from; all your ideologies, all of your family, all of your business, all of your finances, all of your friends, all of your thoughts, all of your everything.
So that you can be My priest. Sacrifice is only about priesthood. He says, that you're kings and priests, right?
... "Today, you get free from your own thoughts."
Training by Apostle Dr. Bacer J. Baker
More Than Enough Ministries
and Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship
[email protected]
https://astoundinglove.org/
https://mteminc.org/
1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131 USA
(408) 945-4439: Office
#LoveAstounding
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