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Cool Android Hacks for Privacy! Kill Switch, Covid-19 Contact Tracing off, Wifi Scanning Triangulation like a Prisoner Bracelet off,
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286 views • February 01, 2021
Posted 7January2021 Rob Braxman Tech: Learn about Android tips to create a Sensor Kill Switch, to disable Covid-19 Contact Tracing, Limit Wifi Scanning Triangulation like a Prisoner Bracelet, (Where are you). Also see how Wifi MAC Address spoofing on Android 10 works and see if it works.
These tips are intended for Android 10 or newer though some of these do work on Android 9. They can also be used on stock Google Android phones as well as de-Googled Android AOSP phones like LineageOS. Turn off the Camera when you don't need it.
These tips are intended for Android 10 or newer though some of these do work on Android 9. They can also be used on stock Google Android phones as well as de-Googled Android AOSP phones like LineageOS. Turn off the Camera when you don't need it.
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