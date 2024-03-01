Netanyahu said, He Personally Lead Efforts Against the Public Pressure to Stop the Massacres of Palestinian Civilians - 82% Public Approval, Plans to Carry On with Genocidal Plans

Netanyahu said that he personally had lead the efforts against the public pressure to stop the massacres of Palestinian civilians and that since 82% of the American electorate supports Israel, he plans to carry on with his genocidal plans.

◾️The US establishment and authorities are fully complicit in the ethnic cleansing of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli occupation apartheid regime knows that Biden fully supports them economically and morally.

Adding:

Itamar Ben Gvir, Israeli Minister of National Security on X:

Total support must be given to our heroic fighters operating in Gaza, who acted excellently against a Gazan mob that tried to harm them. Today it was proven that the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza is not only madness while our abductees are being held in the Strip under substandard conditions, but also endangers the IDF soldiers. This is another clear reason why we must stop transferring this aid, which is in fact aid to harm the IDF soldiers and oxygen to Hamas.