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The Narrative Is Crumbling - Australia Wide National Rally August 21 12PM
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250 views • August 21, 2021
Special Announcement
The narrative is crumbling and the people are waking up en masse. The Australian government ha become an authoritarian regime of petty tyrants inflicting untold human rights crimes against their citizens. Days into another lockdown, forced quarantine facilities, forced vaccination, vaccine passports, and mass vaccination of children without parents present, the Australian people have had enough. Lets help our fellow patriots down under and unite for the Australia Wide National Rally August 21 12PM. Spread the word. People united not divided!
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The narrative is crumbling and the people are waking up en masse. The Australian government ha become an authoritarian regime of petty tyrants inflicting untold human rights crimes against their citizens. Days into another lockdown, forced quarantine facilities, forced vaccination, vaccine passports, and mass vaccination of children without parents present, the Australian people have had enough. Lets help our fellow patriots down under and unite for the Australia Wide National Rally August 21 12PM. Spread the word. People united not divided!
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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