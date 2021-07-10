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Exclusive: Oath Keeper's Stewart Rhodes Exposes Jan. 6th
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192 views • July 10, 2021
A Very Special REAL DEAL Report with an EXCLUSIVE 1st time
sit down interview with Head of Oat.h Keepers Stewart Rhodes featuring Dean Ryan & Kristen Meghan with appearances by Matthew Short and the RDM Cast. Join us as the head of Oath Keepers answers the scathing rumours of his involvement with the dreaded Jan. 6th incident in the District of Criminals. Also Stewart will confront the false information being pushed by informant Media Mouth pieces.. as they target to bring down a man who many say will lead the resistance to the Global Reset.
For more Visit RealDealMedia.TV/store
Promo Code:SummerStyle
sit down interview with Head of Oat.h Keepers Stewart Rhodes featuring Dean Ryan & Kristen Meghan with appearances by Matthew Short and the RDM Cast. Join us as the head of Oath Keepers answers the scathing rumours of his involvement with the dreaded Jan. 6th incident in the District of Criminals. Also Stewart will confront the false information being pushed by informant Media Mouth pieces.. as they target to bring down a man who many say will lead the resistance to the Global Reset.
For more Visit RealDealMedia.TV/store
Promo Code:SummerStyle
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