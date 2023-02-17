Communists Planning FOOD CRISIS! Podesta Predicts FAMINE, Installed As Biden’s Climate Czar

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Disturbing images of dead fish washing up on the shores of Argentina is fueling speculation that a planned food shortage is coming.

Clayton Llewellyn is here to explain how all of these disasters are ultimately about controlling the food supply.

First, the globalists have taken control of our energy supply with their war on coal.

Now, they are coming for our food supply so they can enslave people.

John Podesta has been predicting incoming famines for years and is now in charge of Biden’s climate change tyrannical schemes.

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