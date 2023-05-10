Quo Vadis





May 9, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria on the Urgent need to Convert.





The following is the message given to Luz de Maria from Our Lord on July 22, 2021:





"My people, do not enter into strife with your brothers and sisters: grow spiritually, appreciate the urgency of changing your lives so that you would transform your senses and bring them to me.





"My people must leaven the conformism in which the majority of my children find themselves.





This is the crucial moment and those who are Mine must overcome passivity.





Devoting a space for Me during the day is not enough: you must enter into My Work and Action and do so in Spirit and Truth.





"When My children call Me continuously, when you cry out to My Holy Spirit, when you surrender to Me, when you keep Faith in Me, you are on the way to which I am calling you.





"At this crucial time for those who are mine, he change that I have been requesting must be immediate...at this moment. I require it.





"I know your works: you are neither cold nor hot.





Would that you were cold or hot! But because you are lukewarm and not cold or hot, I will spew you out of my mouth.





"My beloved people, what has been awaited is approaching.





I hear My children saying: 'I have waited for so long and nothing is happening.'





Events will not give you time to think of what else may come.





My Church will be tested further: an unexpected change in the Vatican will put My People on edge.





"Famine will be felt in all countries; the elements have risen up against man, they give you no respite, you will not stop them.





"Do not waste the gift of life: keep yourselves on spiritual alert.





Let those with a strong character control themselves, or else they will be subdued by My Power.





"Let those who are entrusting their lives to the god of money change: they will see the economy collapse.





"Those who are turning away from the path I have marked out for them should return before the darkness becomes thick and they are unable to return.





"Spiritual death is riding from north to south and from east to west in search of prey that does not wish to change.





Keep in mind that in the Great Divine Work, you are not indispensable.





I love you and pour out My Mercy, although this Love of mine must be repaid by My People.





"Be attentive to the True Magisterium of My Church, obey the Divine Law, be watchful and observant regarding the Sacraments.





"I call you above all to be My love so that harshness would be softened by my love.





May the dry ground in the heart of My children be transformed into a land flowing with milk and honey...





May thoughts and minds impenetrable to My Law and My Sacraments be softened until they become clay in My Hands...





"My people, the suffering of humanity will be fiercer for all; disease continues and then the skin will be the nesting-place for another disease.





"You continue on your pilgrimage. Now you will see the force of the elements rising up against sinful humanity!





"Pray and take action so that your brothers and sisters would understand that change is urgent.





Pray that all may be enlightened and that their eyes would continually see how they are offending Me by their works and actions.





"I call you to reflect: you are witnesses of My warnings: where it was hot, now snow is falling, and where there was snow, there is suffocating heat.





"The Warning is approaching: do not be among those who continue to be spiritually blind. Carry sacramentals at every opportunity.





"I, your Jesus, love you with Eternal Love. My blessing is with each one of you."





Luz de María de Bonilla is a Catholic mystic and stigmatist and Third Order Augustinian who lives in Costa Rica.





The early messages she had received mostly from Jesus, the Blessed Mother and Michael the Archangel were compiled in a publication which received rare endorsement for a living seer from the Bishop Juan Abelardo Mata Guevara, S D B, of Estelí, Nicaragua.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XLWjo-VmM0