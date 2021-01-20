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What is the Military Planning?
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730 views • January 20, 2021
America at War LIVE! with Dean Ryan is brought information of what's happening behind the scenes in the Military in this jigsaw puzzle Plandemic. and certain orders were given. Please Visit RealDealMedia.com/SHOP
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Help Make These Broadcasts Possible Donate Today
PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan
Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan
Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan
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