Uncovering Voter Fraud | Gloves Off Ep. 15

In this episode of Gloves Off, Joey Gilbert, 2022 Nevada Governor Candidate, speaks with Robert Beadles, builder and Co-Founder of the Monarch Wallet, MonarchPay, and Splash factory. He is also a member of the C4 Crypto Consortium.





Joey also speaks with Seth Keshel, MBA, a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran.





Joey and Robert discuss Oscar Delgado’s resignation from the City Council, as well as election integrity.





Joey and Seth touch on a Texas Democrat nominee reportedly paying a Fort Worth man to falsify ballots, in addition to invalid voter registrations and cloned voter registrations in New York.





Later, Joey, Robert, and Seth talk about Wisconsin County hand recounts from the November Election, Messenger RNA detection in breast milk, Kyrie Irving not being vaccinated, Biden blaming inflation on small business gas stations, and Trudeau’s statement on new boosters.





