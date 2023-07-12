Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Flying Syringes - BREAKING: Bill Gates Released Mosquitos That Spread Malaria In The United States
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
70 Subscribers
8 views
Published Wednesday

Attorney Thomas Renz joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how mosquitos and aerosols are being prepared, tested, and have been released to deliver DNA/gene editing vaccines, subverting the consent of the individual.

July 11, 2023 The Alex Jones Show

Keywords
alex jonesinfowarsnwonew world orderbill gatesglobal depopulationbusiness modeloxitecattorney thomas renzflying syringesmosquitos that spread malaria

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket