Flying Syringes - BREAKING: Bill Gates Released Mosquitos That Spread Malaria In The United States

Attorney Thomas Renz joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how mosquitos and aerosols are being prepared, tested, and have been released to deliver DNA/gene editing vaccines, subverting the consent of the individual.
July 11, 2023 The Alex Jones Show
