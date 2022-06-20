What has been going on in Washington D.C.? part one. Coffee with Christine:

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Since President Trump has left our White House, D.C. has been shutdown. Our White House has been empty. Most of the politicians in congress have been arrested. Many executions have already been carried out. The Deep State knows they're time is sort, time is running out so they are going to hit us with everything they have. God Bless us all....White House live stream, earth tv youtube.