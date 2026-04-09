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Trump LOSES 9,000 of His Own Soldiers at 4AM After Mass Military WALKOUT Stuns Pentagon
ChristianWarrior
ChristianWarrior
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The largest military desertion in United States history. This historic mutiny follows weeks of escalating tension between the White House and the Pentagon over "suicidal" combat orders and the sudden purging of top-tier generals. We are breaking down the leaked memos from the defecting units, the specific bases currently sitting empty, and the frantic emergency response from a White House that has lost control of its own ground forces. With nearly three full divisions abandoning their posts simultaneously, the U.S. military is facing a total operational standstill that threatens the very fabric of national security.


TRUMP SAID: -> “We have a plan, because of the power of our military, where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o’clock tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again,” Mr. Trump said at a White House news conference. If the attacks take place, he added, “It will take them 100 years to rebuild.”


Iran’s response: Iran said on Monday that it would retaliate forcefully if President Trump carried out his threatened attacks, which would affect millions of civilians, in what many legal experts argue could be considered war crimes under international law. “If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the subsequent phases of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be carried out much more crushingly and extensively,” Ebrahim Zolfaghari, an Iranian military spokesman, said on Monday.


LEARN MORE HERE: https://www.nytimes.com/live/2026/04/06/world/iran-war-trump-israel


Credits to: Liberal Hub and MT

Keywords
trumpmilitarymasswalkoutsoldiersown
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