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Do you know what Frazzledrip is? [+ Adrenochrome] #WakeTheFuckUp
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166 views • March 09, 2021
My 24 year old daughter who I have loved, supported and helped with everything i.a. about 12 years as a single father, who now since 25 July 2020 no longer trusts me, as if I wanted something bad for her ...
If I took drugs, was an addict, Hash wreck, alcoholic or had any mental diagnoses as well as ate psychotropic drugs and had neglected her through all these years, then I could understand it.
Click, Read and sit now for the fuck down and research what it is for a world you grow up and live in, a lot of the video documentaries that are on my channels (incl links for verification below) that I gave you, could be a start ....
Source:: https://anonup.com/thread/1522158
Frazzledrip:
Google: https://tinyurl.com/4em82v6v
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=frazzledripvideo&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Frazzledrip&;t=web
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=Frazzledrip
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip&;kind=video
Adrenochrome:
Google: http://tiny.cc/7reltz
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Adrenochrome&;t=h_&iax=videos&ia=videos
https://www.qwant.com/?q=adrenochrome&;t=web
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=adrenochrome
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=adrenochrome&;kind=video
Mvh
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
https://rumble.com/user/Kim_Osboel
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
[Fra d 09-04-2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube nr 2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
If I took drugs, was an addict, Hash wreck, alcoholic or had any mental diagnoses as well as ate psychotropic drugs and had neglected her through all these years, then I could understand it.
Click, Read and sit now for the fuck down and research what it is for a world you grow up and live in, a lot of the video documentaries that are on my channels (incl links for verification below) that I gave you, could be a start ....
Source:: https://anonup.com/thread/1522158
Frazzledrip:
Google: https://tinyurl.com/4em82v6v
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=frazzledripvideo&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Frazzledrip&;t=web
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=Frazzledrip
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip&;kind=video
Adrenochrome:
Google: http://tiny.cc/7reltz
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Adrenochrome&;t=h_&iax=videos&ia=videos
https://www.qwant.com/?q=adrenochrome&;t=web
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=adrenochrome
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=adrenochrome&;kind=video
Mvh
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
https://rumble.com/user/Kim_Osboel
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
[Fra d 09-04-2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube nr 2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
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