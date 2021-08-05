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Joe Biden sets Fire to Constitution-- Overrules Supreme Court on Eviction Moratorium
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320 views • August 05, 2021
The Biden ministration knowing full well that their actions are illegal, for political pandering, and advancement of the power of the executive branch, overruled the Supreme Court of the United States regarding their nullifying of the eviction moratorium, in an act which if President Trump had done it, the left would have been calling for his third impeachment. The separation of powers in the United States must be upheld, and Biden should be impeached.
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send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
#evictionmoratorium #constitution #power
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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