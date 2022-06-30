Biotechnology is it providing giant medical breakthroughs or giving us inevitable disasters? And are there alternatives?

I try to answer these questions in my latest YouTube Video: https://hatchardreport.com/pandemic-of-biotechnology/

UPDATE: 13 March 2022

Initially this video ‘The Pandemic of Biotechnology’ was on my Youtube channel. However, they removed it for “inappropriate content”.

According to YouTube, my video had violated the instructions of the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation. It had been judged “misleading”.

YouTube offered me an opportunity to appeal, but that only lasted for a few hours and disappeared.

The video contains a discussion of safety research findings around gene therapy.

It references published papers from journals including:

Frontiers in Oncology Gene Therapy Cold Spring Harbour bioRxiv Frontiers in Medicine Nature Medicine Gastroenterology British Medical Journal—Nutrition, Prevention, and Health Environmental Health Phytomedicine The video is highly critical of biotechnology safety, but in addition to the balanced criticism in the above mainstream journals, it also refers the listener to an alternative view presented by Tal Zak, chief medical officer of Moderna.

Clearly our Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation has a very different idea of science from mine, one that YouTube appears very anxious to protect and promote. YouTube does not offer explanations in scientific terms.

My view of science involves the collection and analysis of evidence, rational discussion among peers, and a precautionary approach when it comes to experimenting on human subjects.

I don’t think any of these are controversial.

SCIENCE AS I KNOW IT EVENTUALLY COMES TO SETTLED CONCLUSIONS WHEN THE EVIDENCE STACKS UP.

The new science of the Ministry of Health, World Health Organisation, and YouTube involves stifling debate, hiding data, protecting commercial interests, and promoting political power. Novel technology is the poster boy of this science.

In my opinion, collateral damage is its natural bedfellow. Unfortunately in the globalised world we now live in, damage from this approach can occur on a catastrophic scale.

The pandemic has proved to be a gold mine for some global pharmaceutical companies. Massive profits from future biotech innovation now beckon.

A new sort of politician has emerged able to manipulate public opinion and remain largely insulated from the interests of the people they serve.

Mainstream media seems content to go along with all of this, but as a result the worldview of their readers has been diminished.