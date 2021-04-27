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CAN WE PREVENT OUR HABITUAL DESTRUCTION?
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558 views • April 27, 2021
THE PAST KNOWS ONLY THE MISTAKES OF THE PRESENT.
Lets analyze some prophetic words of golden wisdom and knowledge from a time older then myself.
then we will review one of the many UFO videos i captured on film myself, as well as some others from my collection of online finds.
hope you enjoy.
like share and sub for more.
***also, i wanted to give a personal thank you for those that are currently subscribed. i truly appreciate the support!***
Lets analyze some prophetic words of golden wisdom and knowledge from a time older then myself.
then we will review one of the many UFO videos i captured on film myself, as well as some others from my collection of online finds.
hope you enjoy.
like share and sub for more.
***also, i wanted to give a personal thank you for those that are currently subscribed. i truly appreciate the support!***
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