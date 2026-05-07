Slavlander: Moscow Coup Rumors, Coming War, New Middle East, & Expanding Empire

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Slavlander discusses the current political and social climate in Russia, including Putin's leadership, suggesting that his administration displays significant weakness and may be facilitating a controlled demolition of the Russian state. Much of the geopolitical tension, including the conflict in Ukraine and the rise of multipolarity, could be a coordinated effort by globalist technocracy to consolidate power. He comments on the Iran War and how Israel is consolidating hegemony over the Middle East and beyond. Slavlander portrays the "opposition" between East and West as a deceptive narrative managed by competing elite factions who share a common goal of totalitarian control.
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*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon