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US Sports Track & Field Featuring: Team USA claims WORLD RECORD via SHOCKING 4x400 mixed relay
US Sports Radio
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34 views • August 28, 2023

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube Track.

Featuring Course:
4x100 and Relay Race Theory
by JT Ayers
Learn more @ https://bit.ly/3PgjRLl

Tons of Track and field highlights on today's show from Team USA's huge relay win to some future stars getting in done in Cali' high school track. Enjoy!

Video Credits:
Team USA claims WORLD RECORD via SHOCKING 4x400 mixed relay finish at Worlds
NBC Sports
@NBCSports
https://www.youtube.com/@NBCSports
Get the apps @
The Apple Store- https://apple.co/3xD3Fey
Amazon - https://amzn.to/3OSaGiQ

4x200 school record GIRLS (2023)
Coach JT Ayers
@coachjtayers9202
Coach Ayers Track and Field Courses @ Coachtube - https://bit.ly/3PgjRLl
https://www.youtube.com/@coachjtayers9202

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, And Fun!
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trackrelaytrack and fieldtrack athlete4x100 relayncaa athlete
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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