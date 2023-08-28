US Sports Track & Field Featuring: Team USA claims WORLD RECORD via SHOCKING 4x400 mixed relay

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube Track.
Featuring Course:
4x100 and Relay Race Theory
by JT Ayers
Learn more @ https://bit.ly/3PgjRLl
Tons of Track and field highlights on today's show from Team USA's huge relay win to some future stars getting in done in Cali' high school track. Enjoy!
Video Credits:
Team USA claims WORLD RECORD via SHOCKING 4x400 mixed relay finish at Worlds
NBC Sports
@NBCSports
https://www.youtube.com/@NBCSports
Get the apps @
The Apple Store- https://apple.co/3xD3Fey
Amazon - https://amzn.to/3OSaGiQ
4x200 school record GIRLS (2023)
Coach JT Ayers
@coachjtayers9202
Coach Ayers Track and Field Courses @ Coachtube - https://bit.ly/3PgjRLl
https://www.youtube.com/@coachjtayers9202
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, And Fun!
US Sports Network.
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.