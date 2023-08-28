Create New Account
US Sports Track & Field Featuring: Team USA claims WORLD RECORD via SHOCKING 4x400 mixed relay
US Sports Radio
Published 14 hours ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube Track.

Featuring Course:
4x100 and Relay Race Theory
by JT Ayers
Learn more @ https://bit.ly/3PgjRLl

Tons of Track and field highlights on today's show from Team USA's huge relay win to some future stars getting in done in Cali' high school track. Enjoy!

Video Credits:
Team USA claims WORLD RECORD via SHOCKING 4x400 mixed relay finish at Worlds
NBC Sports
@NBCSports
https://www.youtube.com/@NBCSports
4x200 school record GIRLS (2023)
Coach JT Ayers
@coachjtayers9202
Coach Ayers Track and Field Courses @ Coachtube - https://bit.ly/3PgjRLl
https://www.youtube.com/@coachjtayers9202

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, And Fun!
US Sports Network.
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

