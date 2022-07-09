FULL SHOW: Was Assassination of Shinzo Abe a Warning Message Anti-Globalist World Leaders?

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A political assassination has happened in Japan as former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a great leader of Japan and friend of Donald Trump, was shot in the streets by a man with a homemade shotgun, and later died. China and other globalists are openly celebrating this assassination. Meanwhile, the crimes of the Biden family are more obvious and public than ever as it turns out not only is Joe Biden giving our oil to other countries, he is selling it to Chinese Companies connected to Hunter Biden’s business dealings. The Biden Presidency is so bad, even CNN is now in constant criticism. Elon Musk terminates his Twitter deal.