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Vaccines and the Effects Aluminum in the Brain
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43 views • March 29, 2021
Vaccines and the Effects Aluminum in the Brain,
video clip source,
https://www.facebook.com/Happyfamilyof5/videos/10157890560611902/
The vaccine people know and are covering up Aluminum in the brain, and other problems from vaccines.
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CC9rdnAJCV-/
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
video clip source,
https://www.facebook.com/Happyfamilyof5/videos/10157890560611902/
The vaccine people know and are covering up Aluminum in the brain, and other problems from vaccines.
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CC9rdnAJCV-/
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
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