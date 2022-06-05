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Queens 23 46 69 Tree of Trees False Light Death Ritual Proclaiming Beast Arrival
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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217 views • June 05, 2022
This is about as blatant as it gets! Prepare yourselves, the next “wave” is at the door. Jesus is also at the door waiting for you to knock! Call on him, trust in him. May his grace and peace be with you all!


Orig video;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfL9H...
69 foot tree of trees; https://www.cbs58.com/news/giant-scul...

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e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
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Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!

The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen

Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos

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Keywords
vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropaganda5gaiscripturegenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21fallen angelsnephilimquarantinedays of noahmasksmsm lieslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great reset
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