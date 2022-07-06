The incomparable investigative journalist Eric Coppolino explores the concept he first mentioned in the Monkeypox Mania Summit. That is COVID-19 as a digital phenomenon.

📲🤳💃

Our discussion includes:

How the digital world is being made to look sexy Why people are losing touch with humanity Why “COVID-19” would not have worked in 1969

https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/interviews/the-digital-seduction-of-covid-19-with-eric-coppolino/