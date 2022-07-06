© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The incomparable investigative journalist Eric Coppolino explores the concept he first mentioned in the Monkeypox Mania Summit. That is COVID-19 as a digital phenomenon.
📲🤳💃
Our discussion includes:
How the digital world is being made to look sexy Why people are losing touch with humanity Why “COVID-19” would not have worked in 1969
https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/interviews/the-digital-seduction-of-covid-19-with-eric-coppolino/