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Happy Birthday WtF, Tyranny In Canada, Propaganda And Force With No End In Sight!
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50 views • May 03, 2021
A year ago today we started Waking the Future! Thank you to all our viewers for helping us spread truth about the insanity that is! Canada has been crazy and the crazy does not seem to be letting up! Propaganda is key for tyranny and as we have seen and will continue to see it will be ramped up everywhere!
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/TheMarieOakes/status/1389005349169115141?s=19
https://www.forbes.com/sites/suzannerowankelleher/2021/05/01/canada-will-require-a-vaccine-passport-for-entry/?sh=6d3b85e71a71
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/05/02/next-phase-of-covid-vaccination-is-to-create-public-pressure-you-are-selfish-and-destroying-herd-immunity-if-you-do-not-cooperate/#more-211589
https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2021/04/30/michelle-fuentes-texas-nurse-terminated-covid-shot/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/05/02/uk-gov-awards-320-million-tax-payer-funded-contract-for-covid-19-media-propaganda-campaign-which-runs-until-april-2022/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/aussies-trying-return-home-india-face-66600-fines-or-five-years-imprisonment
Thumbnail Link:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/danger-covid-19-comrade.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/TheMarieOakes/status/1389005349169115141?s=19
https://www.forbes.com/sites/suzannerowankelleher/2021/05/01/canada-will-require-a-vaccine-passport-for-entry/?sh=6d3b85e71a71
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/05/02/next-phase-of-covid-vaccination-is-to-create-public-pressure-you-are-selfish-and-destroying-herd-immunity-if-you-do-not-cooperate/#more-211589
https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2021/04/30/michelle-fuentes-texas-nurse-terminated-covid-shot/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/05/02/uk-gov-awards-320-million-tax-payer-funded-contract-for-covid-19-media-propaganda-campaign-which-runs-until-april-2022/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/aussies-trying-return-home-india-face-66600-fines-or-five-years-imprisonment
Thumbnail Link:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/danger-covid-19-comrade.jpg
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