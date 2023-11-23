Covid Igloos are HOT - Nebraska History 11/23/2020

Nebraska History today on November 23, 2020 The local fake news reported that Igloos are HOT! Igloos were a ridiculous idea but it was a real thing that stupid people used because they thought a plastic dome would protect them. All the local fake news bimbos reported on the covid igloos. Here’s Channel 7... Here’s channel 6... Here’s the genius who made it all happen. What a covid genius, just think how many lives she saved. These folks thought the igloos were HOT but now we all know they were NOT! And that’s Nebraska History.
