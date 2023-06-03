@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: They #DelayTruth to Enslave You. I Tell Truth WHEN IT MATTERS To Liberate You.
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, reveals examples of how the Elites and their minions #DelayTruth to enslave you versus how Dr.SHIVA exposes Truth at the RIGHT TIME – WHEN IT MATTERS – to liberate you. Why? Because he’s one of you & wants you to live long & prosper. They – the Elites – despise you. Time for a SYSTEMS OVERHAUL. Shiva4President.com
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
