Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
They DelayTruth to Enslave You. I Tell Truth WHEN IT MATTERS To Liberate You.
85 views
channel image
APEX MENTALITY
Published 14 hours ago |

@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: They #DelayTruth to Enslave You. I Tell Truth WHEN IT MATTERS To Liberate You.


Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: They #DelayTruth to Enslave You. I Tell Truth WHEN IT MATTERS To Liberate You. Shiva4President.com


Full post with transcript: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-they-delaytruth-to-enslave-you-i-tell-truth-when-it-matters-to-liberate-you-shiva4president-com/


In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, reveals examples of how the Elites and their minions #DelayTruth to enslave you versus how Dr.SHIVA exposes Truth at the RIGHT TIME – WHEN IT MATTERS – to liberate you. Why? Because he’s one of you & wants you to live long & prosper. They – the Elites – despise you. Time for a SYSTEMS OVERHAUL. Shiva4President.com


Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.

 ⋯ ∇∆

Keywords
healthfreedomlibertywisdomrevolutiontruthdhsleakmovementfascismbigtechworkerssystemshiva4threichdrshivafuckercarlsontheinterceptbottomsupgeteducated

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket