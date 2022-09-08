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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
September 7, 2022
Dalton Clodfelter discusses resource wars across the globe as economic, and energy collapse fast approaches. Also diving deep into leftist language laws that are most likely soon arriving in the US if people do not address the issue fast.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1j43mb-europe-back-to-dark-ages-mass-resource-and-energy-shortages.html