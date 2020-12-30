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Dark Journalist Special Report: NORTHCOM [United States Northern Command] COG [Continuity of Government] vs the US Constitution
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288 views • December 30, 2020
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Original title: Dark Journalist Special Report: NORTHCOM COG Vs. The Constitution
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here:
https://www.darkjournalist.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqOdHprLVQnHhE8FmIY3Yzg
Subscribe to Dark Journalist newsletter: https://darkjournalist.com/newsletter.php
Original title: Dark Journalist Special Report: NORTHCOM COG Vs. The Constitution
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