Globalists Await Financial Crash For Moves

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Former General Flynn has recently discussed concerning security preparations observed nationally. His analysis points to complex challenges involving coordinated groups and the concerning presence of smuggled weapons. The interview suggests these elements could potentially escalate to impact national stability and critical infrastructure.
#NationalSecurity #CurrentEvents #SecurityAnalysis #Interview #WatchNow
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport