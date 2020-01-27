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10 Founders on Obedience and Resistance
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33 views • January 27, 2020
We often hear from people that nullification is chaos, disobedience is a tool of the left, and instead of refusing to comply, people need to change politicians or go to courts to get rid of laws they oppose. But that totally flies in the face of what these 10 leading founders and revolutionaries had to say.
Path to Liberty: January 27, 2020
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Path to Liberty: January 27, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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