RT News August 16, 2024 2PM GMT
Aug 16, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


A large shopping mall in Donetsk is set ablaze by a Ukrainian missile hitting the building. DPR authorities told RT 2 people are dead and another 10 are wounded. Ukraine suffers losses of over 28-hundred soldiers since the start of its cross-border incursion. It comes as Moscow's presidential aide says Kiev wouldn't have ventured into Russia's territories without the ok from Washington. Multiple casualties are reported in an israeli strike on Jabalia refugee camp, as the overall Gazan death toll since October 7th tops 40-thousand according to local officials. The Palestinian President's slammed the U.S. for supporting the IDF's actions.

