Things Are Getting REALLY Serious Now - Jeff Snider Eurodollar University
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 13 hours ago

More big moves in the markets including key financial numbers. It is increasingly looking like we've reached the point of non-linearity for both the monetary system as well as the real economy. While waiting for labor market confirmation in the US about what's already happened, interest rate swaps are pricing ahead and like forward rate hedging there's not much to be upbeat about. Eurodollar University's Money & Macro Analysis

hyperinflationinflationmoney printingqtdeflationqehard landinghelicopter moneyglobal collapsecredit crunchliquidity drainliquidity tighteningsoft landingthings are getting really serious nowweimar 20weimar redux

