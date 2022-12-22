Kari Lake Update ~The Shadow State Mistake~

I Don't Believe It Matters by Law if It Was Intentional...

What Is Important is The Clear Fact There Was None!

I Hope They Didn't Pay That Ambulance Chaser Much...

When It Comes to The Law He Seems a Bit Dumb.





If Chain of Custody Is Required By Law...

That is All That Needs to Be Proved.

I Had a Fool of a Lawyer Like Him Once...

Not to Sound Rude.