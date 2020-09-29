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Wayfarer Forges Sound s01e08 - Making a Simple Synthesizer in Pure Data Part 2
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2 views • September 29, 2020
In this episode, we continue building our synthesizer in Pure Data. Now that there is a MIDI input module, this episode shows how to make a multi-oscillator module that has selectable waveforms. One can shoose between a sine, triangle, square, and sawtooth waveform. This episode shows how to convert MIDI note data into frequency control over the oscillator and MIDI velocity as amplitude control.
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