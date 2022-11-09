Create New Account
"The Big Reset" Movie
Following the declaration of the Covid19 global pandemic, the society in which we live has undergone major changes. Through fear, policies have been carried out that under normal conditions would seem unthinkable. Meanwhile, concepts such as The Great Reset, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, or transhumanism, remain unknown to the general public.

vaccineswhopandemicbill gatesworld health organizationworld economic forummodernawefpfizerlockdownscovid19covidmrnathe great resetklaus schwabbuild back betterthe big reset

