"These bastards they literally tried to break me — financially, mentally, and spiritually." Jesse Johnson announced that he’s planning to sue the Alberta government. His business, Without Papers Pizza, in Calgary was destroyed by the government gestapo of AHS officers and Calgary police for refusing to discriminate on his restaurant patrons based on their vaccination status.
Congrats on the win Jesse!
